STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, names Thorben Sander new head of private banking, effective April.

Sander’s is currently chief executive for Nordea’s Luxembourg unit.

He replaces Snorre Storset, who has been appointed head of wealth management in Nordea. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; editing by Niklas Pollard)