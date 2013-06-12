FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordea sells Polish businesses to PKO Bank Polski for 694 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Nordea sells Polish businesses to PKO Bank Polski for 694 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Biggest Nordic bank Nordea said on Wednesday it was selling its Polish banking, life and financing businesses to PKO Bank Polski for 694 million euros, part of efforts to meet its financial targets and focus on core markets.

Nordea said in a statement that the deal was expected to lead to a minor capital gain and profit and loss effect.

“In addition, it has a positive impact on the Nordea Group’s core tier 1 ratio of approximately 50 bp, of which approximately half is expected to be realised immediately on closing of the transaction,” Nordea added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.