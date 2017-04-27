FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 4 months ago

Nordea Q1 operating profit in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter operating profit in line with market expectations on Thursday.

Operating profit for the period was 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.01 billion.

"The low-intensive growth continued in the beginning of 2017, although we are now seeing good potential for a synchronised recovery with improving growth prospect," CEO Casper von Koskull said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)

