Nordea Q1 operating profit in line with forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter operating profit in line with market expectations on Thursday.

Operating profit for the period was 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.01 billion.

"The low-intensive growth continued in the beginning of 2017, although we are now seeing good potential for a synchronised recovery with improving growth prospect," CEO Casper von Koskull said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)