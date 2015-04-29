UPDATE 1-Nordea Q1 beats forecast as customer need for risk management increased

(Updates with details, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Wednesday as strong income from risk management offset lower interest income.

Nordea said the first quarter had seen a very strong increase in volatility. The Swiss National Bank’s decision to abandon its currency peg, speculation with the Danish crown and the Swedish central bank’s move into negative interest rate territory all increased customers’ need for risk management.

“Exceptionally low interest rates put pressure on our net interest margins but also create higher demand for our products and services in other parts of the bank,” Chief Executive Christian Clausen said in a statement.

The net result from items at fair value, which includes, hedging and other types of risk management for customers, rose to 644 million euros from 411 million in the year-ago period, easily beating markets expectations for 385 million.

Operating profit for the period was 1.41 billion euros ($1.54 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.16 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.11 billion.

Interest rate margins were hit by extremely low interest rates in several of Nordea’s main markets. The Swedish central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate twice to a record low of -0.25 percent during the quarter while Denmark lowered its deposit rate to -0.75 percent.

The pressures saw net interest income, which includes income from mortgages and loans to companies, fall to 1.29 billion euros from 1.36 billion a year ago, which was also lower than expected 1.32 billion.