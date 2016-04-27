UPDATE 1-Rocky markets, low rates hit Nordea, SEB Q1 revenues

(Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Nordic banks Nordea and SEB reported first-quarter operating profits below expectations on Wednesday as market volatility and low interest rates hit revenues.

Both banks cited weak market sentiment in the first quarter as being the main factor for lower customer activity while low central bank rates also took a toll on margins.

Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported an operating profit of 1.01 billion euros ($1.14 billion) versus a mean forecast for 1.07 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.41 billion.

“Net interest income has been under severe pressure due to lower interest rates and low volume growth,” CEO Casper von Koskull said in a statement. “Lending margins were stable, and going forward, we expect to see improving lending margins.”

Swedish banks have face sub-zero rates for over a year now, putting a squeeze on interest margins. The Riksbank cut rates in the first quarter to an unprecedented -0.50 percent to force stubbornly low inflation closer to its 2 percent target.

The central bank now charges Swedish banks for depositing money in its accounts.

Von Koskull said that given the environment, Nordea’s result was “acceptable”. It reported a core net interest income of 1.17 billion crowns, below a forecast for 1.24 billion crowns.

SEB said few large corporate deals, limited credit demand and decreasing market values affected the operating result.

Its operating profit excluding writedowns in the quarter fell to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($554 million) lagging a mean forecast for 4.8 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.8 billion in the year-ago period.

SEB took a 5.9 billion writedown in the first quarter, mainly due to reassessment of its goodwill.