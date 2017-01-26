UPDATE 1-Nordea raises dividend, Q4 profit beats forecast

* Dividend, Q4 operating profit higher than expected

* Nordea raises dividend to 0.65 euro/share

* Op. profit 1.25 bln euros vs expected 1.08 bln (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Nordea proposed on Thursday to raise its dividend more than expected for 2016 as profit for the fourth quarter exceeded analyst expectations.

The bank raised its proposed dividend to 0.65 euro per share, up from 0.63 euro last year. It was higher than the 0.64 euro per share seen by analysts and corresponds to a 70 percent-of-profits payout ratio. The bank's ambition is to achieve a yearly increase in dividend.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said operating profit in the quarter rose to 1.25 billion euros ($1.34 bln) from 1.03 billion a year earlier, above an average forecast of 1.08 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The operating profit included one-off gains of 108 million euros, mainly related to staff costs in Norway.

The result was helped by better-than-expected performance across the board in challenging market conditions. Both Sweden and Denmark have negative interest rates imposed by their central banks, which put pressure on deposit margins, but that was partly offset by higher lending margins

"Despite a challenging revenue situation in 2016, we have throughout the year improved our net interest margin," said Nordea Chief Executive Officer Casper von Koskull.

The bank's capital improved in the fourth quarter with the common equity tier 1 capital ratio rising to 18.4 percent from 17.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages and loans to companies, rose slightly to 1.21 billion euros from 1.20 billion a year earlier, higher than the expected 1.20 billion.

Net commission income rose to 867 million euros from 821 million a year earlier, higher than the expected 839 million.

Loan losses fell to 129 million euros from 142 million a year earlier, better than the expected 152 million.

Nordea said it expected a cost growth of around 2-3 percent in 2017 compared with 2016 but flat costs in 2018 compared with 2016. ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)