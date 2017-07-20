UPDATE 1-Nordea Q2 profit lags forecast, no decision on HQ move

(Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported second-quarter operating earnings below analyst estimates on Thursday and said it would make a final decision on a potential move of its headquarter in September.

Operating profit for the period was 1.01 billion euros ($1.16 billion) compared with a mean forecast of 1.07 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago profit of 1.22 billion.

Nordea said earlier this year it could move its headquarter from Sweden to Denmark or Finland because of high regulatory fees.

"As new initiatives have surfaced in Scandinavia about exploring to join the banking union, we would like to process this information before making a final decision in September," CEO Casper von Koskull said in a report.

Sweden and Denmark have said recently they are mulling joining the banking union. Denmark will take a decision in 2019 after Brexit. The banking union covers all countries in the euro zone, but European Union countries outside the currency area such as Sweden and Denmark can also join.

Nordea's second-quarter operating profit was 5 percent lower than analysts' expectations, due to somewhat lower interest income and higher costs than estimated.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages and loans to companies, rose marginally to 1.18 billion euros from 1.17 billion a year earlier, lower than the expected 1.21 billion.

Net commission income rose to 850 million euros from 804 million a year earlier, marginally lower than the expected 853 million.

Loan losses fell to 106 million euros from 127 million a year earlier, better than the expected 128 million.