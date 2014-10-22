WRAPUP-Nordea gloomy on economic recovery, Handelsbanken expands in UK

* Nordea sees European headwinds, takes Finland provision

* Nordea underlying profit in line with forecasts

* Handelsbanken continues UK expansion

* Handelsbanken operating profit beats forecast (Rewrites, adds CEO quotes)

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, on Wednesday painted a gloomy picture of Europe’s economy after reporting a 7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter profits in line with forecasts.

Nordea and rivals in the region came through the financial crisis relatively unscathed compared to European banks and are still some of Europe’s most profitable lenders. But some, including Nordea and also Swedbank, are now having to cut costs to cope with pressures on profits from the weak economy and increasing regulatory demands.

“We don’t think it’s looking good,” Nordea Chief Executive Christian Clausen told Reuters, referring to Europe’s economic outlook. “We do not expect a new crisis, but a recovery, resulting in higher employment and so on, is not really happening.”

Nordea took a 10 million euro provision in Finland due to the country’s weak economy. Finland, which makes up for 20 percent of Nordea’s total loan portfolio, has seen its economy shrink for the past two years and has also been hit by export sanctions imposed on Russia.

“Finland has a very sluggish economy with very low growth. It’s been on-going for many years but it is sort of stable non-growth environment,” Clausen told reporters.

Clausen also said the bank’s cost savings programme, which was doubled in size earlier this year and should create 900 million euros in savings from 2013 to 2015, was on track.

Smaller rival Handelsbanken, which also reported earnings on Wednesday, said it would push on with expansion in Britain and Holland, increasing staff in the process.

Handelsbanken, which reported stronger-than-expected operating profits, is capitalising on Swedish banks’ more efficient business model to expand outside its home market.

“The Swedish financial sector is more cost efficient than in many other countries. The UK financial sector is not quite as efficient,” Chief Executive Par Boman told Reuters, adding that a combination of efficient digital platforms and a strong local presence was key to the bank’s model.

Handelsbanken, which unlike other Swedish banks is not trying to cut staff or close branches, has been growing rapidly in Britain, taking market share from competitors still struggling to get their houses in order after the financial crisis.

The bank opened three new branches in Britain during the quarter taking the total to 173, up from 151 a year ago. “We expect to have more employees a year from now,” Boman said.

Handelsbanken’s employee costs were up 4 percent for the first nine months this year, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Nordea’s adjusted operating profit for the period was 1.09 billion euros ($1.39 billion), in line with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from 1.02 billion euros a year earlier.

The result and poll excluded gains of 378 million euros related to the sale of Nordea’s stake in Nets Holding and an impairment charge of 344 million relating to old IT systems.

Barclays analysts said: “The cost-efficiency programme is seen as progressing according to plan.”

Handelsbanken’s operating profit in the quarter rose by 7 percent to 4.90 billion Swedish crowns ($678 million) from a year-ago 4.57 billion, beating a mean forecast for 4.75 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Handelsbanken shares were up 1.8 percent by 1255 GMT. Nordea shares were down 1.3 percent, after rising more than 4 percent on Tuesday following strong results from Swedbank. The broader Swedish market was up 0.54 percent.

SEB is due to report on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.7859 euro) (1 US dollar = 7.2268 Swedish crown) (Additional reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Ryan Woo and Jane Merriman)