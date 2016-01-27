Nordea Q4 profit, dividend lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported underlying profit below expectations in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and raised its dividend less than analysts expected.

The bank raised its proposed dividend to 0.64 euro per share, up from 0.62 euro last year but lower than expected 0.66 euro per share.

Operating profit for the period was 1.03 billion euros, below a mean forecast of 1.19 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and down from a year-ago profit of 1.16 billion. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)