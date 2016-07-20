FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nordea Q2 profit beats forecast as interest margin pressure eases
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Nordea Q2 profit beats forecast as interest margin pressure eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, reported second-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday and said margin pressure on net interest income was levelling off and was expected to improve the coming six months.

Operating profit for the period was 1.22 billion euros ($1.34 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.16 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.24 billion.

The bank said also said an internal inquiry into the Panama Papers scandal showed no evidence bank employees had proactively contributed to customers tax evasion but that it had decided on a number of actions, including stricter governance of its Luxembourg subsidiary.

Nordea said it had blocked 68 accounts where suspicious indications were found and vowed to no longer assist customers with the administration of offshore structures.

$1 = 0.9082 euros Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.