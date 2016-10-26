Nordea Q3 operating profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported third-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Wednesday and said it had generated enough capital to meet the financial watchdog's requirements.

Operating profit for the period was 1.15 billion euros ($1.25 billion) compared with a mean forecast of 1.06 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.03 billion.

Nordea had a tier 1 capital ratio of 17.9 percent at the end of the third quarter, up 1.10 percentage point in the quarter.

Sweden's financial watchdog hiked the capital requirements for Nordea to 17.3 percent earlier this month, saying the bank had underestimated the risk in its corporate portfolio.

Nordea has said it would like to have an internal buffer of 0.5 to 1.5 percentage points above the FSA's requirement. ($1 = 0.9186 euros)