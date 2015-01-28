CORRECTED-Nordea Q4 results in line with forecast, raises dividend

(Corrects year-ago comparison figure in last paragraph)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported underlying profit in line with expectations in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and raised its dividend.

The bank, flush with cash after years of building capital buffers, raised its proposed dividend to 0.62 euro per share, up from 0.43 euro last year and higher than expected 0.57 euro per share.

Operating profit for the period was 1.16 billion euros, in line with a mean forecast of 1.15 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from a year-ago profit of 1.01 billion.