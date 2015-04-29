FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nordea Q1 operating profit better than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Wednesday as strong income from risk management offset lower interest income.

Operating profit for the period was 1.41 billion euros ($1.54 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.16 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.11 billion.

The bank said the first quarter had seen very strong increase in both volatility and customer activity in the capital markets.

“Exceptionally low interest rates put pressure on our net interest margins but also create higher demand for our products and services in other parts of the bank,” Chief Executive Christian Clausen said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9122 euros Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
