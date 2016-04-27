FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea Q1 operating profit misses forecast
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

Nordea Q1 operating profit misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter operating profit that missed forecasts on Wednesday as its core net interest income landed below expectations.

Operating profit for the period was 1.01 billion euros ($1.14 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.41 billion.

“Net Interest Income has been under severe pressure due to lower interest rates and low volume growth,” CEO Casper von Koskull said in a statement. “Lending margins were stable, and going forward, we expect to see improving lending margins.” ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
