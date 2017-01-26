Nordea raises dividend, Q4 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Nordea proposed on Thursday to raise its dividend more than expected for 2016 as profits for the fourth quarter exceeded analyst expectations.

The bank raised its proposed dividend to 0.65 euro per share, up from 0.63 euro last year and a tad higher than the 0.64 euro per share seen by analysts. The bank's ambition is to achieve a yearly increase in dividend.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said operating profit in the quarter rose to 1.25 billion euros ($1.34 bln) from 1.03 billion a year ago, above an average forecast of 1.08 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.