Nordea Q3 underlying profit in line with forecast

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported underlying profit in line with expectations in third quarter on Wednesday and said it had taken a big impairment charge to upgrade its IT systems.

Adjusted operating profit for the period was 1.09 billion euros ($1.39 billion), in line a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from a year-ago profit of 1.02 billion.

The result and poll excluded gains of 378 million euros related to the sale of Nordea’s stake in Nets Holding and a charge of 344 million to upgrade the bank’s IT systems.

The bank said revenue was holding up well despite continued difficult macro conditions.

“We are clearly on track to deliver on our cost targets,” CEO Christian Clausen wrote in a statement.