FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordea to stop lending to Russian private customers
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Nordea to stop lending to Russian private customers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 9 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, has decided to stop lending to private Russian customers as risk is too high, the company said on Thursday.

Lower oil prices and sanctions over its actions in Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and frustrating thousands of Western firms with business there.

“It is simply not profitable enough and we think that the risk is a little too high,” Rodney Alfven, head of investor relations, told Reuters.

Nordea’s lending in Russia is 6.6 billion euros ($7.10 billion), about 2 percent of its total lending. Lending to private Russian customers is around 300 million.

Nordea will close its branch network and will not extend current credits to private customers when they expire.

“We will gradually reduce our exposure to Russia,” Alfven said, adding that credit quality in Russia remained good.

In Russia, Nordea mainly lend to global businesses less sensitive to the falling rouble and political uncertainty than those with dealings only in Russia.

$1 = 0.9301 euros Reporting by Johan Ahlander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.