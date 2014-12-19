FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea says likely to reduce Russia exposure over time -spokesman
December 19, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Nordea says likely to reduce Russia exposure over time -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, said on Friday it is likely to reduce its exposure to Russia over time although its business is strong in the country.

“We have a strong credit quality so our position (in Russia) is very good. However, the Nordic and Baltic countries are our main strategy, so Russia is a bit off,” said Rodney Alfven, head of investor relations at Nordea.

“It is reasonable to believe that over time we will reduce our exposure to Russia. ”

Nordea’s lending in Russia is 6.6 billion euro, about 2 percent of the company’s total lending. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Anna Ringstrom)

