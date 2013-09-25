Sweden sells remaining stake in Nordea for $3.4 bln

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Wednesday it sold its remaining seven percent stake in Nordea , the region’s biggest bank, for 76 Swedish crowns per share for a total of 21.6 billion crowns ($3.4 billion).

The price represented a 4.0 percent discount to Nordea’s closing price of 79.2 crowns on Tuesday.

Sweden had appointed Morgan Stanley as global coordinator and joint bookrunner and BofA Merrill Lynch, Carnegie and Goldman Sachs International as joint bookrunners in the transaction.