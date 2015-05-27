FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordea sets higher dividend payout ratio for next three years
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 2 years ago

Nordea sets higher dividend payout ratio for next three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic regions biggest bank by market value, set new financial targets for the next three years on Wednesday, including a raised dividend target.

The bank said it was aiming for a dividend payout ratio of at least 75 percent in the 2016-2018 period. In 2014 Nordea had a dividend payout ratio of 70 percent, excluding a charge for writedowns of intangible assets.

Nordea said return on equity should be above the Nordic peer average. The bank previously had a return on equity target of 13 percent.

It said it aimed for a less than 1 percent annual cost increase in coming years. In the 2013-2015 period the target was to reduce costs by 5 percent, in local currency.

Nordea also said its common equity tier 1 capital ratio should include a management buffer of 50-150 basis points above the regulatory requirement. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; editing by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.