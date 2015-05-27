UPDATE 2-Nordea sees double-digit dividend growth in coming years

* Payout ratio in 2016-2018 at least 75 pct vs 70 pct in 2014

* CEO says 75 pct could be exceeded even in no growth environment

* Group aims for maximum 1 pct cost increase per year (Adds CEO quote, detail, updates share price)

STOCKHOLM/LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, has set new financial targets for the next three years, saying they should result in an annual dividend growth of at least 10 percent.

The bank is aiming for a dividend payout ratio of at least 75 percent in the 2016-2018 period, it said in connection with a capital markets day on Wednesday. Last year’s ratio was 70 percent, excluding a charge for writedowns on intangible assets.

The bank had previously guided for an increased payout ratio in 2015.

Nordea’s Chief Executive Christian Clausen said the group had the capacity to pay out more than 75 percent of its profits, even in a low growth environment, while at the same time rebuild capital to required levels and reach its profitability targets.

“It could be higher than 75 percent with the assumption of no lending growth,” Clausen told reporters in London after the capital markets day.

“At the end of the year when we know regulations, we know the lending growth and we know the profit, then we may distribute more than 75 percent,” he said.

Nordic banks are battling a low interest rate environment that has increased the focus on costs. The Swedish central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of -0.25 percent while Denmark’s deposit rate has dropped to -0.75 percent.

The group said it aimed for a less than 1 percent annual cost increase in the coming years. In the 2013-2015 period the target was to reduce costs by 5 percent in local currency.

Nordea also said its common equity tier 1 capital ratio should include a buffer of between 50 and 150 basis points above the regulatory requirement.

Last week the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said it required Nordea to have a common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.7 percent. The bank’s tier 1 ratio stood at 15.6 percent at the end of the first quarter.

Nordea said it is targeting an return on equity above the average of its Nordic peer group, which stood at 11.8 percent on a rolling four-quarter basis. The bank, which had a return on equity of 11.5 percent in 2014, previously had a target of 13 percent.

Clausen said regulators wanted banks to improve profitability.

“A bank without more than 10 percent profitability is not a sustainable bank. The first line of defence is the profits,” he said.

Nordea’s shares shed 0.2 percent by 1338 GMT, but are still up 4.5 percent for the month of May, against a 2.5 percent gain for the European financial sector index. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr and Steve Slater, editing by David Evans)