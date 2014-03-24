FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordea to divest all its shares in Nets Holding
March 24, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Nordea to divest all its shares in Nets Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Nordea : * To divest all its shares in nets holding a/s * Says nordea’s total proceeds of the divestment will be around DKK 3,500

million (approximately EUR 470 million * Says tax-free capital gain of almost DKK 2,700M (approximately EUR 360

million) to be recognised at closing of the transaction * Says the transaction is expected to positively impact nordea’s core tier 1

ratio with close to 25 bp * Says Nordea will receive the dividend for 2013 totalling DKK 103 million

approximately EUR 14 million.

