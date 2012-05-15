FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norden CEO: weak market an opportunity to buy ships
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Norden CEO: weak market an opportunity to buy ships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 15 (Reuters) - The head of Danish shipping company D/S Norden said on Tuesday that the dry-bulk market was at its weakest level in 25 years and the weakness offers an opportunity to acquire vessels.

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen also told Reuters that Norden could use its financial strength for acquisitions or to build confidence among customers, such as those in the mining industry.

Norden wrote $300 million off the value of its fleet in the first quarter to bring values into line with current ship prices, but said its financial position was strong with an equity ratio of 85 percent and cash and securities of $450 in hand.

“Norden’s financial strength gives huge opportunities to buy assets,” Mortensen said. “We are looking at opportunities to grow in both dry bulk and tankers.” (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.