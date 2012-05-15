Norden Q1 hit by $300 mln writedown on fleet

COPENHAGEN, May 15 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company D/S Norden reported a surprise operating loss for the first quarter on Tuesday, hit by a $300 million writedown of the value of its fleet, but kept its outlook for 2012 underlying earnings steady.

Losses before interest and tax after the writedown were $275 m illion in January-March against a $30 million profit in the first quarter last year.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected on average an operating profit of $11 million.

Before the writedown, earnings before interest and tax fell to $25 million, holding up better than analysts’ average expectation.

“The market values of vessels have dropped significantly during the quarter,” D/S Norden, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, said in a statement.

“The writedowns do not affect operating earnings, cash flows or loan agreements, and Norden still holds a very strong financial position with an equity ratio of 85 percent and cash and securities of $450 million,” the company said.

Norden kept guidance for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) steady at range of $110 million to $150 million, but bumped up its forecast for EBIT to a range of $20 million to $60 million from an earlier $10 million to $50 million. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)