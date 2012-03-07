Norden sees very challenging 2012 dry bulk market

COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company D/S Norden said on Wednesday it expected a “very challenging” dry cargo market in 2012 due to fleet expansion after it reported fourth-quarter profits above expectations.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to $38.5 million in October-December from $22.5 million in the fourth quarter a year earlier, beating analysts’ average expectation of $26.1 million in a Reuters survey.

“We came out of 2011 better than expected in spite of the difficult conditions,” Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen said in a statement. “Though you should never write off the dry cargo market, 2012 is appearing even more difficult, and we will therefore maintain strict cost control and risk management.”

He added that Norden expects rates in dry cargo to bottom out this year.

Norden, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, said it expected full-year 2012 EBIT to be in a range of $10 million to $50 million, down from $104 million in 2011.

It forecast 2012 earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of $110 million to $150 million. (Reporting by John Acher)