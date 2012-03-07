UPDATE 1-Norden sees dry-bulk shipping weighing on earnings

(Adds details, quote, share price)

* Sees 2012 EBIT in $10-50 mln range vs $104 mln in 2011

* Q4 EBIT $38.5 mln vs forecast $26.1 mln

* Sees “very challenging” 2012 dry-bulk market

* Sees increasing earnings in tanker business

By John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company D/S Norden forecast a sharp drop in core earnings this year as overcapacity hampers the dry cargo market and freight rates bottom out.

Norden, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with a fleet of 238 vessels, said it expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to fall to a range of $10 million to $50 million from $104 million in 2011.

The outlook is considerably weaker than analysts’ average estimate of $92 million in a Reuters poll ahead of fourth-quarter results published on Wednesday.

Norden has struggled alongside rivals in an industry-wide slump, now into its fourth year, caused by weak demand for cargo, overcapacity and poor freight rates.

The company said it expected lower profit in dry cargo this year as excess supply of tonnage keeps rates under pressure, while tanker earnings should increase as that market shows signs of a pickup and overcapacity starts to become less of a problem.

“The dry cargo market is expected to be very challenging in 2012 due to high yet declining fleet growth,” Norden said.

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen said he expects dry cargo rates to bottom out this year.

The Baltic Dry Index, a measure of dry-bulk rates, rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday to 787 points, at just a fraction of its all-time peak of 11,793 points set on May 20, 2008.

Coal, grain, iron ore, cement and salt are typical dry-bulk cargoes for Norden.

“Though you should never write off the dry cargo market, 2012 is appearing even more difficult, and we will therefore maintain strict cost control and risk management,” Mortensen said.

Norden has positioned itself to make the most of the diverging prospects of its two main markets by fixing 86 percent of its dry-bulk ship days on contracts by mid-February, while fixing only 26 percent of its tanker days.

The lower contract coverage in tankers means that the company’s tankers can be employed in the spot market at rising rates, while the high coverage in dry bulk defends the group against further rate declines.

Alm. Brand analyst Jesper Christiansen said: “The consensus (expectation) for 2012 will come down. Norden’s announcement is not conservative -- I think it is realistic.”

“So the share will be under pressure.”

Shares in Norden reversed earlier falls to trade 0.3 percent higher by 1038 GMT, underperforming the Copenhagen bourse’s blue-chip index, which was up 0.7 percent.

Norden, founded in 1871 and one of the oldest listed shipping companies in the world, said earnings rose for both the dry-bulk business and tanker operations in the fourth quarter.

Dry-bulk benefited from the company’s fixing of vessels at rates better than the spot market, while the tankers business benefited from a gradually improving balance in the market.

Fourth-quarter EBIT rose to $38.5 million from $22.5 million a year earlier, beating analysts’ average forecast of $26.1 million in a Reuters survey.

Full-year 2011 EBIT fell to $104.5 million from $222.5 million in 2010.

Norden also forecast 2012 earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be in a range of $110 million to $150 million. ($1 = 5.6686 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Erica Billingham)