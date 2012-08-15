Norden keeps 2012 outlook after Q2 profits fall

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish shipping firm D/S Norden posted a smaller-than-expected drop in operating profits for the second quarter on Wednesday, helped by high contract coverage for its dry-bulk fleet in a weak market overall.

“As expected, 2012 proves to be a challenging year for the shipping industry,” Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen said in a statement.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before writedowns fell to $9 .6 million in April-June from $21.1 million in the second quarter last year, beating analysts’ average estimate of a fall to $7.0 million in a Reuters poll.

EBIT estimates had ranged from a loss of $2.4 million to a profit of $20.0 million.

Norden, which in May surprised the market with a $300 million writedown on the value of its fleet, said it still expected full-year 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be in a range of $110 million to $150 million. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)