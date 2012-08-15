UPDATE 1-Norden sees tough 2012 shipping markets

(Adds details, quote, share price)

* Q2 EBIT $9.6 mln vs forecast $7.0 mln

* Company keeps 2012 EBITDA guidance intact

* CEO sees extremely challenging dry-bulk market

* Shares down 2 pct

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group D/S Norden posted a smaller-than-expected drop in operating profit for the second quarter, helped by high contract coverage for its dry-bulk fleet in a persistently weak market overall.

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters on Wednesday the dry-bulk market was likely to be “extremely challenging” throughout the year, owing partly to drought in the United States which will hit corn and soybean exports.

Norden shares fell 2.1 percent by 0745 GMT, against a 0.2 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse’s benchmark index .

Norden, a dry-cargo and tanker operator with a fleet of 234 owned and chartered vessels, said the dry-bulk market had stabilised in the second quarter, with the Baltic Dry Index rising 7 percent after a steep drop in the first quarter.

The tanker market declined steadily in the second quarter after a good first quarter, Norden said.

A continued strong influx of new vessels to the dry-cargo fleet was a major contributor to the weak bulk market in the first half of the year and tanker rates dropped in the second quarter, Norden said in the statement.

“The Baltic Clean Tanker Index (BCTI) dropped by 12 percent to 565 (points), reaching a level not seen since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 where it dropped to as low as 345,” Norden said.

The global shipping industry has struggled in a slump now into its fourth year, due to weak demand in the economic crisis and overcapacity which has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels for many operators.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before writedowns fell to $9.6 million in April through June from $21.1 million in the second quarter last year, beating analysts’ average estimate of $7.0 million in a Reuters poll.

Estimates had ranged from a loss of $2.4 million to a profit of $20.0 million.

Norden, which in May surprised the market with a $300 million writedown on the value of its fleet, said it still expected full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be in a range of $110 million to $150 million, against $186.4 million last year. (Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes)