Norden sees US drought hitting dry cargo
August 15, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Norden sees US drought hitting dry cargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - This year is likely to be “extremely difficult” for dry-bulk shipping, owning partly to drought in the United States which will mean fewer export cargoes, the head of Danish shipping firm D/S Norden said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen referred to a new forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showing millions of tonnes lower exports of corn and soybeans this season and said: “That’s the kind of thing we are sailing with.”

Mortensen also said that he expected tanker rates to be a little higher in the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

