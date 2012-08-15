Norden sees US drought hitting dry cargo

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - This year is likely to be “extremely difficult” for dry-bulk shipping, owning partly to drought in the United States which will mean fewer export cargoes, the head of Danish shipping firm D/S Norden said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen referred to a new forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showing millions of tonnes lower exports of corn and soybeans this season and said: “That’s the kind of thing we are sailing with.”

Mortensen also said that he expected tanker rates to be a little higher in the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)