FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex posted a wider-than-expected operating loss in the first quarter, mainly hurt by low capacity utilisation and falling margins, the Hamburg-based group said on Tuesday.

The loss before interest and tax reached 9 million euros ($11.6 million) in the first quarter, wider than the 4.11 million average forecast in a Reuters survey of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)