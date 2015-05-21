FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordex shares drop in pre-market trade as CEO resigns
May 21, 2015
May 21, 2015

Nordex shares drop in pre-market trade as CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Shares in German wind turbine maker Nordex dropped in pre-market trade on Thursday after the unexpected resignation of Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky.

Nordex said late on Wednesday Zeschky would leave the company on May 31 for personal reasons, after about three years at the helm, and would be replaced by Chief Customer Officer Lars Bondo Krogsgaard.

Under Zeschky, Nordex laid off workers, closed production sites abroad and launched new products, managing to emerge from an overcapacity crisis in the wind turbine industry and increase its share price more than sevenfold in just over two years.

Last week, the Rostock, Germany-based company reported a 17 percent gain in quarterly sales and operating profit thanks to strong demand in its key markets.

Nordex shares were down 4.6 percent in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0552 GMT. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
