FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Nordex lifted its sales forecast for the second time this year, boosted by strong demand for its wind turbines in the United States and Europe.

The company said on Thursday it now expected sales of 1.65-1.75 billion euros ($2.05-2.18 billion), up from a previous target range of 1.5-1.6 billion. (1 US dollar = 0.8040 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Atkins)