UPDATE 1-Nordex raises sales forecast on strong wind turbine demand

* Now sees 2014 sales at 1.65-1.75 bln eur

* Q3 EBIT at 22.9 mln eur vs 20.4 mln Rtrs poll

* Shares indicated up 4.2 percent (Adds details on third quarter results, quote, shares)

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Nordex lifted its sales forecast for the second time this year, boosted by strong demand for its wind turbines in the United States and Europe.

The company said on Thursday it now expected sales of 1.65-1.75 billion euros ($2.05-2.18 billion) in 2014, up from a previous target range of 1.5-1.6 billion.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 22.9 million euros, beating the 20.4 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

“This performance was particularly driven by a substantial rise in business in the Americas, which more than doubled in volume,” the company said, also pointing to higher sales in the EMEA region.

Nordex, which is part-owned by Germany’s richest woman Susanne Klatten, also said it now expected its EBIT margin to be 4.5-5 percent, compared with a previous target range of 4-5 percent.

The company is recovering from a global wind turbine glut, benefiting from solid demand in the United States and Europe, where wind power is the most established and efficient source of renewable energy.

Shares in the company, which competes with Siemens , Spain’s Gamesa and Denmark’s Vestas , were indicated 4.2 percent higher in pre-market trade. ($1 = 0.8040 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Atkins)