FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordex lowers 2012 earnings outlook
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
November 13, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Nordex lowers 2012 earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex lowered its 2012 earnings outlook on Tuesday due to delayed deliveries of towers and rotor blades.

The group said it now expects a full year margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1 percent, compared with a previous target of between 1 and 3 percent.

For the third quarter, Nordex reported EBIT of 15.4 million euros ($19.6 million), compared with the analyst forecast for an EBIT of 12.9 million.

Nordex is partly owned by Germany’s Klatten family, which owns 24.99 percent of the company through funds. Susanne Klatten is Germany’s richest woman and is also a major shareholder in carmaker BMW.

$1 = 0.7867 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.