Nordex lowers 2012 earnings outlook

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex lowered its 2012 earnings outlook on Tuesday due to delayed deliveries of towers and rotor blades.

The group said it now expects a full year margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1 percent, compared with a previous target of between 1 and 3 percent.

For the third quarter, Nordex reported EBIT of 15.4 million euros ($19.6 million), compared with the analyst forecast for an EBIT of 12.9 million.

Nordex is partly owned by Germany’s Klatten family, which owns 24.99 percent of the company through funds. Susanne Klatten is Germany’s richest woman and is also a major shareholder in carmaker BMW.