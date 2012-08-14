FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordex says upper end of sales target in doubt
#Energy
August 14, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Nordex says upper end of sales target in doubt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex said it will only reach the upper end of its sales target for 2012 of 1.0-1.1 billion euros if it manages to accelerate the pace at which projects are executed.

The company said on Tuesday some customers had postponed projects in the first half.

In the second quarter its loss before interest and taxes decreased to 4.2 million euros ($5.19 million) in the second quarter, down from 9 million a year earlier as business volumes and margins improved.

Analysts had, on average, seen second-quarter sales at 235 million euros, while the loss before interest and tax was expected at 2.78 million.

In the first six months, Nordex posted a loss before interest and taxes of 13.1 million chiefly as a result of pres-sure on turbine prices and lower capacity utilisation, the company said.

$1 = 0.8096 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze

