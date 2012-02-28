FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nordex sees 2012 operating profit, higher sales
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nordex sees 2012 operating profit, higher sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 2011 sales 921 mln eur vs 920 mln avg poll forecast

* 2011 EBIT loss 29.7 mln eur vs 13.9 mln avg poll forecast

* Sees 2012 sales of 1.0-1.1 bln eur, EBIT margin of 1-3 pct

* Shares indicated 0.7 percent higher in pre-market trade

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex still sees sales rising this year and expects to return to an operating profit after one-off costs related to job cuts led it to post a bigger than expected operating loss in 2011.

Nordex said on Tuesday the loss before interest and tax reached 29.7 million euros ($39.8 million) in 2011, wider than the 13.9 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In 2012, however, the company expects the margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to reach 1-3 percent.

Sector leader Vestas earlier this month posted an operating loss of 60 million euros for 2011, as falling prices and oversupply in the industry hurt margins of manufacturers.

Nordex, which also competes with Germany’s Siemens , U.S.-based General Electric, Spain’s Gamesa and India’s Suzlon, said it sees sales rising to 1.0-1.1 billion euros this year, up from the 921 million in 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.