FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Nordion says AECL puts arbitration costs at $46 million
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 11:25 PM / in 5 years

Canada's Nordion says AECL puts arbitration costs at $46 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - State-owned Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd (AECL) submitted before a tribunal that an arbitration with Nordion Inc over a canceled reactor project in Ontario cost it $46 million, the medical isotope provider said.

Nordion, whose claim for damages from AECL was rejected by the tribunal in September, said it may be responsible for a portion of AECL’s costs.

Canada had mothballed the reactors, intended to supply Nordion with raw materials for its isotopes, on safety concerns before the construction was finished.

The closure caused a worldwide shortage of molybdenum-99, used in medical imaging, prompting many of Nordion’s customers to look at other suppliers.

Nordion claimed damages from AECL but the arbitration panel rejected the claim.

The company said it was assessing the legal merits and financial implications of AECL’s costs submissions and expects to file a response with the tribunal early next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.