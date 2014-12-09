FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker orders two Suezmax newbuilding tankers
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker orders two Suezmax newbuilding tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add missing word “orders” in the headline)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd :

* Two new Suezmax newbuilding tankers -increasing the fleet of NAT to 24 vessels

* Entered into preliminary agreement with Sungdong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., to build two Suezmax tankers of 158,000 deadweight tons each

* Vessels are to be delivered to NAT in Q3 2016 and Q1 2017

* Purchase price of two newbuilding vessels is in region of $65 million each, which is expected to be financed by resources of NAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.