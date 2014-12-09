REFILE-BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker orders two Suezmax newbuilding tankers

(Refiles to add missing word “orders” in the headline)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd :

* Two new Suezmax newbuilding tankers -increasing the fleet of NAT to 24 vessels

* Entered into preliminary agreement with Sungdong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., to build two Suezmax tankers of 158,000 deadweight tons each

* Vessels are to be delivered to NAT in Q3 2016 and Q1 2017

* Purchase price of two newbuilding vessels is in region of $65 million each, which is expected to be financed by resources of NAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)