MOVES-Sandvik's ex-CEO Faxander to join Nordic Capital
January 12, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Sandvik's ex-CEO Faxander to join Nordic Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Nordic Capital has recruited Olof Faxander, the former chief executive of engineering firm Sandvik and steelmaker SSAB, as operating partner, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Faxander, 45, was ousted as CEO of Sandvik, the world’s top maker of metal-cutting tools, in August last year.

“There are few leaders in his generation with the international and industrial leadership experience of Olof Faxander,” Joakim Karlsson, managing partner at Nordic Capital’s Swedish advisory firm NC Advisory AB said in a statement.

“We are delighted to have him as part of our team to strengthen the focus on operational excellence.” (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Louise Heavens)

