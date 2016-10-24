Nordic Choice Hotels to convert old Copenhagen post office into hotel

COPENHAGEN, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian hotel group Nordic Choice Hotels will convert the city's former central post office into a 25,000 square metre luxury hotel with around 380 rooms, it told a news briefing on Monday.

* The firm, a franchise of Choice Hotels International owned by Norwegian investor Petter Stordalen, plans to invest around 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($190 million) in the project.

* The group has around 190 hotels in Scandinavia and the Baltic countries and had sales of $1.25 billion in 2015.

* The hotel is expected to open within 2-1/2 years. ($1 = 6.8312 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by John Stonestreet)