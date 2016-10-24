FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nordic Choice Hotels to convert old Copenhagen post office into hotel
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

Nordic Choice Hotels to convert old Copenhagen post office into hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian hotel group Nordic Choice Hotels will convert the city's former central post office into a 25,000 square metre luxury hotel with around 380 rooms, it told a news briefing on Monday.

* The firm, a franchise of Choice Hotels International owned by Norwegian investor Petter Stordalen, plans to invest around 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($190 million) in the project.

* The group has around 190 hotels in Scandinavia and the Baltic countries and had sales of $1.25 billion in 2015.

* The hotel is expected to open within 2-1/2 years. ($1 = 6.8312 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.