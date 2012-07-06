FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC and Altor lead Nordic sales flurry -sources
July 6, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

CVC and Altor lead Nordic sales flurry -sources

Sven Nordenstam, Simon Meads

STOCKHOLM/LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Buyouts group CVC wants a buyer for its Danish retailer Matas and Altor is preparing to sell Swedish food supply business Eurocater, a pair of Nordic deals that together could be worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

Buyout firm CVC is looking to sell Matas, which markets beauty products and non-prescription medicines from some 300 shops in Denmark. It has hired Morgan Stanley and Nordea to run the auction which is due to kick off after the summer, two people familiar with the situation said.

Matas could fetch between 600 and 800 million euros in a sale, people familiar with the situation said.

Local private equity house Altor has hired JP Morgan to sell Eurocater and is after more than 500 million euros for its food service business that supplies restaurants, hotels and catering firms across Sweden and Denmark, three of the people said.

