Nordic buyouts pick up pace as Hilding Anders, SF cinemas draw bids

* First bids for Eurocater received last week

* Better economic outlook supporting higher valuations (Adds debt financing details for Hilding Anders buyout)

By Sven Nordenstam

STOCKHOLM, March 12 (Reuters) - Nordic buyout activity is set to pick pace this week with first-round bids for Swedish bedmaker Hilding Anders and binding offers for cinema chain SF, deal advisers said.

A stronger economic outlook is seen underpinning higher valuations for sellers, as well as dispelling some of the uncertainty that sidelined buyers during the second half of last year and left a large number of potential deals in the pipeline.

Hilding Anders, controlled by private equity firm Arle Capital Partners, is seen fetching at least 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), several advisers said, while SF cinemas, owned by Swedish publisher Bonnier, could go for 200 million to 250 million euros.

First-round bids were also received last week for Danish food services company Eurocater, owned by Altor, in a deal that could be worth more than 500 million euros and where JP Morgan is running the sales process, the advisers said.

“There’s a whole lot that has gone live all of a sudden and it is looking promising,” one senior mergers and acquisitions adviser said.

Deutsche Bank is handling the sale of Hilding Anders, which has about 6,900 employees, the sources said. Nordea is advising on the sale of SF cinemas.

Bankers are working on debt packages of around 550-600 million euros or 5.5-6 times Hilding Anders’s approximate 100 million euro EBITDA to back a potential buyout of the company.

Deutsche Bank is working on a staple financing package that offers potential buyers funds to pay for the acquisition Of Hilding Anders, bankers said. Other banks are working on rival debt packages for bidders.

The debt is likely to be a mixture of senior leverage loans and junior debt including mezzanine loans or high yield bonds. The debt will be denominated in a number of currencies and Swedish crowns, euros and dollars are all being considered, bankers added.

The sources interviewed for the story declined to be identified, either because they were close to deals and not authorised to speak publicly, or because they might aim to advise potential buyers at later stages.

Bonnier declined to comment, as did the buyout firms and the banks linked to the deals.

The pick-up in buyout activity in the Nordic region, where Sweden is a hub for the private equity industry, comes after 2012 ended with a dearth of major deals and the abandoned sale of Synsam, a Swedish optician chain.

“In particular after the Synsam debacle I think it would be healthy to have a successful larger deal. Let’s say Hilding Anders ends in a successful way - that is something which could help get things moving,” a second senior M&A adviser said.

Nordic and global stock markets rose in the second half of 2012, defying macro-economic uncertainty and helping to push up sellers’ price expectations.

Buyers, meanwhile, were reluctant to take on big bets at high valuations, lacking hard data to support an economic upturn.

“I believe those expectations of the sellers would be more appropriate now, when there is an optimism around the economic outlook, than six or nine months ago,” a third M&A adviser said.

In a further sign of thawing in the M&A industry, Sweden’s Nordic Capital was preparing a sale of electric wheelchair maker Permobil, worth 300 to 400 million euros, one adviser said.

Nordic has also hired Goldman Sachs to sell Sweden’s Aditro, worth around 200 million euros, with the IT firm’s management set to hold presentations for potential buyers this week, the source added.