NORDIC POWER-Prices rise as hydro reserves are set to drop

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - Nordic power prices for delivery next week rose on Monday as lower rainfall was expected to reduce reserves in a market that relies heavily on hydro power generation.

The weak-ahead baseload contract was trading around 25.75 euros per MWh on Monday morning, up a euro since Friday.

“Next week will be colder than the weather forecast presented last Friday, leading to slower snow melt in the mountains and keeping the pressure on prices,” an analyst at Point Carbon said.

Hydro inflows from rain and melting snow are the key factor in the region, which depends to 50 percent on hydro generation.

A two-week hydro balance forecast, which includes the existing water reserves and expected downfall, fell from 17.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) from Friday to 16.9 TWh on Monday , Point Carbon said.

The contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery next quarter was trading at 28.4 euros per MWh, up 20 euro cents since Friday’s close.

On the far end of the curve, year-ahead prices were down slightly, falling to 36.35 euros per MWh as oil prices tumbled further.

Front-month Brent crude prices fell below $97 a barrel to a 16-month low on Monday, as weak U.S. and Chinese economic data fanned renewed fears of a global economic slowdown, which would hit oil demand.

PROMPT MARKET

Point Carbon analysts said they expected the system price for Tuesday to fall to 28 MWh from 31.4 euros on Monday.

“Lower consumption (in Sweden) and higher wind power output is reducing prices and the increased inflows are also pulling prices down this morning,” Point Carbon said.

OUTAGES

Two nuclear power plants are scheduled to restart this week after annual maintenance, with a total output of over 2,000 megawatt expected to return to the grid.

The Swedish 1,450 MW Oskarshamn 3 nuclear unit, the biggest in the Nordic power market, was revamping on Monday morning after annual maintenance, and the Finnish 880 MW Olkiluoto 2 reactor was expected to come back on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis. Editing by Henning Gloystein)