Nordic Nanovector sees interest from buyers as drug progresses

OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian biotech upstart Nordic Nanovector, which aims to find new ways to treat blood-related cancers, has seen rising interest from potential buyers of the firm, its chief executive told Reuters.

"We talk a lot with companies, and as the data improves and the company develops, the more interest we have, that's for sure. If the already good data continues to be confirmed, I think the interest will grow," CEO Luigi Costa said.

While Nanovector, founded in 2009 and listed on Oslo's stock market in 2015, may eventually be bought, it should also be ready to launch drugs independently or through partnership, Costa said, adding the firm will be "opportunistic about this".

It is currently preparing a final test phase for its key Betalutin drug candidate, a treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) designed to attach itself to tumours in a novel way before killing them with a dose of radiation. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)