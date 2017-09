Nov 27 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector :

* Entered into a three-year collaborative research agreement with Affibody AB to discover and develop radio-immunotherapies (RIT) for multiple myeloma.

* Says upon a successful conclusion of collaboration Nordic Nanovector will have opportunity to license global rights to Affibody-based RIT