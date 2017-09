Dec. 10 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Japan Patent Office (JPO) has issued patent no. 5646652 entitled “NOVEL RADIOIMMUNOCONJUGATES AND USES THEREOF.”

* The issued claims cover Nordic Nanovector’s proprietary radioimmunotherapy (RIT) technology, including the company`s lead product candidate Betalutin

