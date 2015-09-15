CORRECTED-EEX steps up competition with Nasdaq Commodities in the Nordics

(Corrects to gigawatt-hours from terawatt-hours in 6th paragraph)

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has opened an office in Oslo, Norway, the Germany-based exchange said on Tuesday, stepping up competition with Nasdaq Commodities for trading Nordic power contracts.

The Nordic power market, one of the most liquid markets in the world, has been dominated by Nasdaq Commodities, an energy trading arm of U.S. group Nasdaq, but traded volumes have been falling since 2008.

“This move further strengthens EEX’s presence in northern Europe while also offering ‘on the ground’ support to its Nordic customers,” EEX said in a statement.

Heine Roenningen, who recently joined EEX from the Poyry consultancy, will head the Oslo office, while Geir Reigstad, the former head of Nasdaq Commodities who has been helping EEX to expand in the Nordic power market, will remain as consultant.

EEX launched Nordic power futures earlier this year, seeking to attract market participants who are also trading power in Germany or elsewhere in the continental Europe.

So far, the new offering has attracted 46 trading participants with the volumes reaching 79.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh), EEX said.

EEX’s bid to grab a share of Nordic power trading comes after Nasdaq Commodities’ expansion into German power market, where most volumes are still traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market, two years ago.

During the first eight months of this year, German power volumes traded on Nasdaq Commodities rose to 86.5 TWh, up from 25.3 TWh in the same period a year ago, and more than 58.1 TWh for the whole of 2014, the exchange said in its monthly report.

Meanwhile, traded Nordic power volumes fell to 468.7 TWh during January-August from 545.7 TWh the same period last year, and compared with 866.9 TWh for the whole of 2014. Volumes have been falling since their peak of 1,407 TWh in 2008.

About 55 percent of all power contracts in the Nordics are traded on Nasdaq Commodities.

The exchange played down competition from EEX, pointing out that a majority of volumes traded on the OTC market are cleared via its clearing house.

“I think they (EEX) are looking for clients elsewhere, as there is not much to gain in the Nordics,” a spokeswoman at Nasdaq Commodities said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)