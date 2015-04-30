Nordic power prices seen rising after years of decline

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Plans to shut two Swedish nuclear reactors, impose a levy on coal power in Germany and improve links to export markets could lift Nordic power prices after years of declines, providing some relief to the region’s utilities.

Oslo-based consultancy THEMA said on Thursday Nordic power prices could rise by around 4 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) by the end of the decade.

“In the power market with low prices and large uncertainty there are now some factors that are pointing in the direction of some price recovery,” said THEMA’s senior consultant Marius Rennesund.

“After years of declining power prices, this is finally some good news for Nordic hydro power producers.”

Norway’s Statkraft, Europe’s biggest producer of hydropower, said it also expected a boost to prices.

“The news from Sweden are interesting, though not surprising ... This together with new interconnection to Germany and UK would have a positive effect on the Nordic power market,” its chief financial officer Hallvard Granheim told Reuters, declining to elaborate.

Norway plans to build two power interconnections to Britain and Germany, each with a capacity of 1,400 megawatts, by around the end of the decade.

Nordic average system power prices fell to 29.61 euros per MWh (megawatt hour) in 2014, the lowest since 2007, as unusually warm weather dented demand, while output from wind power rose. Prices also fell 7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

Hurt by the declines, Sweden’s Vattenfall -- the Nordic region’s biggest utility -- said this week it would slash jobs and close its two oldest nuclear reactors -- Ringhals-1 and Ringhals-2 -- earlier than planned. The two generate about 10 terawatt-hours (TWh) of power per year.

The phase-out alone might increase Nordic power prices by some 3 euros per MWh, with the biggest impact felt in Norway and Sweden, THEMA’s analysis showed.

“In addition, the proposed German coal levy and flow-based market coupling in Central Western Europe may also contribute to an upward trend in (Nordic) prices,” it added, referring to a new method of calculating cross-border flows that should allow more electricity to flow from cheaper to more expensive areas.

The prospect of higher prices, however, would be bad news for the Nordic region’s big energy users, such as in the pulp and paper industry. (Editing by Mark Potter)