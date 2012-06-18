FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor shut
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 18, 2012 / 8:52 PM / 5 years ago

Sweden's Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor was shut down on Monday afternoon due to oil leakage from a transformer, the plant said in a message to the Nordic power exchange.

The 865-megawatt (MW) pressurized water reactor is one of the four reactors at the plant, 70 percent owned by Swedish state energy group Vattenfall and 30 percent by Germany’s utility E.ON.

With total installed capacity of 3,700 MW, Ringhals plant south of Gothenburg is the largest in Sweden, and generates about one-fifth of the country’s power consumption.

Sweden produces 40 percent of its energy via nuclear power. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.