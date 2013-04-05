FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordic Capital buys Unifeeder from Montagu Private Equity
April 5, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Nordic Capital buys Unifeeder from Montagu Private Equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Nordic Capital said on Friday its Fund VIII had struck a deal to buy Danish logistics company Unifeeder from Montagu Private Equity for an undisclosed price.

Unifeeder has northern Europe’s biggest feeder and short sea network for container transport and handled almost 2 million container units last year, Nordic Capital said in a statement.

“Nordic Capital sees an attractive platform for further and accelerated organic and acquisitive growth,” said Lars Terney, a partner at NC Advisory A/S, an advisor to the Nordic Capital funds. “There is excellent expansion potential within both the feeder and short sea business in current and new geographies.”

Nordic Capital said it had been advised by Citigroup and UniCredit in the transaction, which is subject to approval by competition authorities, while Montagu was advised by Canaccord Genuity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

